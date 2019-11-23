Talking heads on all the news channels cite polling that indicates 42% of folks surveyed think President Trump should be impeached. Having read and cross checked many of the allegations against him, I have a hard time understanding how they come to that conclusion. Forty-eight percent think he did something wrong but should not be impeached. I guess folks simply do not understand foreign aid or foreign policy.
I am more concerned with the Bidens activities than I am with anything Trump might have said to the Ukrainian president. Draining the swamp, and Biden is a swamp dweller for sure, is a good thing any day of the week.
Still, getting back to the polls, if you are polling Democrats who only get their news from CNN or MSNBC, and are constantly told, 24/7, that the president is a racist, a crook, not suitable for office and more, they are going to say, “yes, impeach”. These folks are certainly brainwashed and never cross-check any information. Sad.
Sure, Trump is rude, crude, a jerk at times and acts like a 5-year-old on Twitter. But, he is on the right side of the issues and I am more concerned with that than his demeanor.
It's Trump versus Socialism, expanded government intrusion in our lives, soft on crime, unstopped illegal immigration? It's a no-brainer, choose Trump. Democrats reading this, you should look into the #WalkAway campaign.
Stewart Meyer
Aiken