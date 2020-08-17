Rep. Bill Taylor should be ashamed of himself for putting his biases front and center. A comment like he "shudders" to think what Hillary Clinton or Joe Biden would do under our current circumstances is shameful for a person who was elected locally to represent the people of Aiken County, not just the Republican Party. This is what has become the problem of our politics: that people are more interested in party than in what is right and best for our town, our county, our state and our country.
It is obvious to any thinking person that Donald Trump has something wrong with him – he doesn't understand and doesn't care to understand that being a president isn't about the individual person. It is by the people, for the people, of the people, and Trump's autocratic tendencies have been exposed so many times that it is clear he is wrong for the job. Rep. Taylor's political campaigning for this man is a shameful reminder of the divisive polarity we find ourselves in now.
In my view, this president needs to go, along with anyone who thinks his divisive and historically uninformed actions and policies are what this country needs. What we need is to put people into office who respect the separate branches of government, why they were put there in the first place and the notion that those branches are there to protect the people of this country, not the politicians, which Trump clearly doesn't care to understand.
Sharon Intilli
Aiken