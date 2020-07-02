Why not a wear a mask? Experiences in the U.S. and in other countries are proof that wearing a mask as well as practicing social distancing significantly reduce the chances of becoming infected with COVID-19.
There are too many people in Aiken without masks shopping in grocery stores and other establishments. Why? What are you trying to prove? It makes no sense to follow the president’s example. He is not at risk. He gets tested every day. His only objective is to try to convince people that COVID-19 is on the decline.
Well, it’s not. And the sooner the Trump supporters recognize this the better we all will be for it.
Why take the risk?
Frank Ruocco
Aiken