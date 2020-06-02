I believe President Trump and King George III of historic England have similar mental oddities of strange behavioral leadership. It is uncanny the similarities shared by both of these heads of state. Research shows the king had a verifiable medical condition which caused him to be unstable. What causes Trump’s unstable leadership?
Historians believe the inability of King George to make reasonable decisions contributed to England’s fall in the Revolutionary War. This was fortunate for America, but devastating for England. Would England have been better off if the king had not been so dictatorial? This is how dictatorial leadership can truly devastate America.
Is it treason to suggest America is being ruled without our voices? Is it treason to call an apple an apple? There is an old saying, “I call ’em as I see ’em.” Let’s see what’s coming from Washington. Republicans are more loyal to Trump than they are to the safety and preservation of America. This is absolutely undeniable.
Facts are being twisted and literally shot down by this power-hungry egotist. What else will you call it when Trump continues to “ax” inspectors general who tell the truth? It may take some time, but patriotic Americans must prevail. While Trump and his Republican minions are taking America down into the quagmire, the global respect for America is declining at warp-speed.
This could be stopped if the cowards of the Supreme Court and the Republicans in congress would invoke the rule of checks and balances. Our government situation is exactly why the framers set up the checks and balances rule. This rule, this sworn duty, continues to be purposefully ignored. If America goes into a downward spiral of no return, the cowards in the Supreme Court and the Republicans in congress will be even more guilty than Trump.
Timothy Monroe Bledsoe
North Augusta