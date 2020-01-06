I’ve been thinking here lately that if I had done nothing wrong and was facing trial, I would have everyone who know the facts testify on my behalf and appear before the court. I would hand over all documents concerning the case against me to further prove my innocence.
Donald Trump has said many times his call to the Ukraine president was "perfect” and everyone who listened in on the call agrees. (That’s not true). Therefore, let them testify and get it over with.
During the impeachment inquiry, the president blocked the Congressional subpoenas that were issued to bring White House officials to appear at the hearings. Seems to me, that would have been a good time to stop the inquiry dead in its tracks. Those officials could have cleared the air and put the impeachment behind us.
But that didn’t happen. Now, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, taking his cues from the White House, is doing everything possible to prevent these same witnesses from testifying before the senate trial.
I would want all my friends and allies standing up for me because they know I’ve done nothing wrong.
The call was “perfect.”
Jim McGaughy
Aiken