Honor is defined as, “A keen sense of right and wrong; adherence to principles considered right: as, to behave with honor.” This is, word for word, from Webster’s New World Dictionary.
Respect is defined as, “To feel or show honor or esteem for.” Again, from Webster’s Dictionary.
Knowing these two words, can any true American use them to describe President Trump, his cabinet members, his administration or the Republican minions in the U.S. House and Senate?
Is it honor and respect from President Trump when he is guilty of dishonoring the name and long time service of Sen. John McCain? With just this one single example of Trump’s dishonoring and disrespecting Sen. McCain, a prisoner of war, a war that American soldiers should have never been sent to fight and die in. Absolutely no one has the right to speak ill of any soldier who had to go into that chaos and butchery.
I thank God I was too young to be drafted and probably sent into that. I thank God that I didn’t have to request a medical deferment as did the commander in chief, President Donald Trump. I believe, with all my heart, that it is so sickening, so ironic that Trump is commander in chief of these United States.
I will close with the quote by Nikita Khrushchev, “We will take America without firing a shot.”
Trump/Putin?
Timothy Monroe Bledsoe
North Augusta