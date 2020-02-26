I find it interesting that the Democratic Party, the party of inclusion, has as its leading presidential candidates (please excuse the identity politics) as three old white men. And women, try being in the big tent if you are a woman that supports a pro-life position.
Currently Bernie Sanders, an avowed socialist, is the front runner. Joe Biden claims that he is not out of the race yet and expects to win South Carolina. Mike Bloomberg is trying to buy the nomination. Perhaps there will be a surprise Democratic candidate that emerges after Super Tuesday, but I cannot see any of their three candidates winning a national election. If Nancy Pelosi can whip up another impeachment vote in the House, President Trump will have an easy victory in November.
Ed Sabo
Aiken