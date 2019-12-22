Imagine for a moment if this were 2011 prior to the 2012 election. What if President Obama had called another government and threatened to withhold foreign aid unless they dug up "dirt" on one of his potential opponents? What would the Republicans, indeed Congress in general, have done? My guess is that their reaction would have been almost the exact opposite of what is currently happening. Why?
That is the question they will have to answer for all eternity. Why not do exactly what they would have done if it were President Obama?
Louise Plodinec
Aiken