Aiken, SC (29801)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 56F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.