Our president shows absolute disregard for ethics and uses his presidency to line his own pockets.
Trump pressed his buddy ambassador Woody Johnson to ask the British government to move the British Open Golf Championship to his resort club in Scotland. This is unethical and possibly illegal, using his position for personal financial gain.
The Inspector General, who has oversight of government functions, was investigating this malpractice when he was fired and replaced.
The replacement Inspector General also made an abrupt departure. We currently have no Inspector General.
I am hopeful that President Trump will be taken to task for all his misdeeds.
Pauline Supensky
Aiken