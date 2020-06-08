I note that Jack DeVine has given another sermon on the need for unity, civility and compromise as the nation faces the deepening toll of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic decline. He is certainly correct about the dangers of political polarization and mutual finger-pointing rather than problem-solving. But as usual, he casts the blame on the Democratic Party, accusing them of having instigated the blame game and causing the deep divides.
Apparently his notion of compromise is that the Democrats give up and simply agree with whatever the Trump party wants. My understanding of compromise is that each side recognizes the interests of the other side and each gives a little to find a middle ground. Moreover, in describing the current political battleground, Mr. DeVine somehow ignores the most divisive voice in the land, the constant bullying and provocations of the man at the bully pulpit of the presidency.
At a time when our poor battered nation needs a leader capable of inspiring Americans to come together for the national good, we have a man who tries to stir up anger and resentment, to turn us into warring tribes. Instead of bringing us together, Trump wants to drive us apart for the sake of re-election. If Mr. DeVine can't see that and call it out, then his call for national unity is just partisan hot air.
Michael Durkee
Aiken