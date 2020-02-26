Some letters and editorials recently have reflected and supported the final Republican impeachment defense of Trump. The defense had started with "they are all lying and it's just fake news"; to OK, something happened but it wasn't Trump doing anything bad – the phone call was "perfect"; to OK, Trump did it but it's OK because he can do anything he wants. And then finally – you shouldn't convict Trump because the Democrats didn't convict Clinton and Clinton was much worse as he committed "perjury" and Trump didn't! This is their last defense but it seems really shallow and weak.
First of all – the offense: Clinton has consensual sexual activity with an adult vs. Trump withholds vital defense support for a frontline ally locked in a war with Russia as an extortion to provide him with a personal "favor" to assist in his reelection campaign.
Yes, he harmed Ukraine and assisted Russia – proven beyond any doubt. Somehow that seems to be just a bit more serious than fellatio.
And then the perjury part. it's absolutely true that Trump didn't commit perjury – because he absolutely refused to testify under oath and blocked many others from testifying in an effort to obstruct the investigation. Indeed, no witnesses allowed at the trial – that's a unique Republican tactic and they think they got away with it.
Stephen Pearcy
Aiken