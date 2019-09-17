There are two things I never thought I would see in my lifetime: the breakup of the old Soviet Union and the tearing down of the Berlin Wall. And now in my lifetime I am seeing another monumental occurrence: the crumbling of American power and influence. Is this sheer incompetence or gross malevolence? The Trans Pacific Partnership was put in place to stop the rise of China’s influence in the world and reign in their bad trading practices. NATO was put in place to keep the peace in Europe after World War II. The Paris Climate Accord was put in place for America to lead the world in the new green technology as well as trying to save the planet.
Instead of the TPP, we have trade wars with China and other allies. The other TPP nations are ignoring America and setting up their own trade block to counter China. Any influence we did have against China is gone. We are definitely losing this trade war. Consumers are paying more for imported goods; businesses are losing market share and stability. Farmers have lost overseas markets that took decades to build and we are no closer to stopping China from taking our intellectual property.
NATO has kept the peace in Europe for 70 years. As a leader of NATO, we had the support of all our allies. Look how they stood by us after 9/11. Now we are irrelevant to NATO and we sit back and watch as Russia interferes in elections in Europe and here. We need safeguards for the 2020 elections that Republicans refuse to pass. Trump is also reneging on the sanctions and other aid for Europe that can stop Russian meddling and aggression.
America should be the world leader in new green technology. We have the research and development credentials to bring electric cars and other green ideas to the world. Instead we have Trump trying to bring us back to the 1950s and we may never catch up to China in electric cars, solar panels or other technology. As I said before: is this sheer incompetence or gross malevolence?
Michele Springsteen
AIken