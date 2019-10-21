I have always believed that a patriot is someone who puts the interest of his country above his own personal interest.
Up until now, I believed that anyone serving as president of this wonderful country acted in this spirit, even if I disagreed with the decisions of that president. But now we have seen the current president encourage foreign governments to interfere in our electoral process by trying to find dirt on his opponents.
This is putting his own interest in re-election ahead of the public interest in protecting the integrity of our democratic system. I urge everyone to think carefully about what it means to open the way for foreign governments to influence the choice of our leaders. We inherited a precious legacy of democratic institutions and traditions, and we need to join together to defend that legacy.
Michael Durkee
Aiken