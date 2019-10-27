Jack DeVine’s column on Oct. 2 lays out his standard defense of Trump regarding the impeachment inquiry by the House of Representatives. DeVine says for the past three years Democrats have led an all-out effort to discredit Trump. And, Trump’s recent telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was “perfect.” Devine says Trump’s contact with Zelenskyy may have contained a few “inappropriate sentences …and inadvisable words.” DeVine asks, should these words “imperil the future of our 243-year-old Republic” by forcing impeachment against Trump. However, the "Aug. 12, seven-page whistleblower complaint” details incriminating information, showing Trump abusing the power of his office to solicit help from a foreign government to aid in his 2020 reelection.
In the whistleblower’s complaint, it’s clear Zelenskyy is asking Trump for taxpayer money ($400 million) to purchase more Javelin rockets. It’s clear that Trump responded to Zelenskyy’s request by saying, “I would like you to do us a favor though” the quid pro quo… money for rockets. As we’re learning today, federal law expressly states that it’s illegal for “a person to solicit, accept or receive” anything of value from a foreign national in connection with a United States election. Accordingly, the request by Trump to Zelenskyy for information represents a violation of federal law.
DeVine complicates the detail in the whistleblower complaint to confuse the general public. DeVine uses talking points about stealing Trump’s election, imperiling our 243-year-old Republic, the fizzle of Mueller’s investigation and how unfair the Democrats are because of Trump’s “unpresidential demeanor and undisciplined speech.” DeVine sites a line from Shakespeare, a tail “full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.” But surely the impeachment of a United States president is certainly more than nothing?
The U.S. Inspector General Michael Atkinson found the complaint to be urgent and creditable. The complaint focused on Trump’s call to the Ukrainian president urging Zelenskyy for dirt on Joe Biden and his son Hunter, for the purpose of aiding Trump’s 2020 reelection efforts. Atkinson has testified before the House Intelligence committee. Kurt Volker, former U.S. special representative to Ukraine who resigned in order to testify, delivered a trove of documents, including emails and texts, to the committee. More detail is coming to the surface of persons on the call and Trump’s request to the Ukraine president for dirt on the Bidens.
Trump has shown an attitude of impunity by openly admitting on the south lawn of the White House that he asked the governments of Ukraine, China and Russia, to dig up dirt against the Bidens for the benefit of his 2020 election, placing our nation close to, if not already in, a Constitution crises.
Here’s the question for DeVine, does he support the U.S. Constitution or does he support Donald Trump? What is your choice? It's fish or cut bait time.
Everyone needs to read the whistleblower complaint and draw their own conclusions. And, as Shakespeare said, “something is rotten in the state of Denmark.”
Fred Hoefle
Aiken