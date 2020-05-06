The stable genius – once claiming to be God – has now awaken. Almost three months ago, the genius said the coronavirus was a “Chinese thing,” not an American problem. It’s a hoax. The Trump administration sent medical gear to China to help them. We don’t need it. We have 15 cases and that will soon be zero. Later, he declared a national emergency but continued saying everything was OK. Then came a declaration of war against an invisible enemy.
A couple of weeks ago President Donald Trump said it will be over by Easter and the churches will be filled. The latest is April 30, knowing very well that was not a good date either.
Trump’s “gut feeling” that the scientists and medical people didn’t know what they were talking about is not working so well. As of April 4, there were over 300,000 virus cases and over 8,000 deaths. The president said the worst was yet to come.
By the way, China sent 1,000 ventilators to New York City.
We surpassed them in the number of deaths.
China got its act together but our leadership did not.
President Truman said the buck stopped there but not with Trump. The governors did a lousy job and his administration has done a miraculous job. It could not have been done any better. At his briefings which are really campaign rallies, he continues to make misstatements about the pandemic and not telling the truth but he has always had a problem with that.
Trump has shown once again how revengeful he is. He fired Marie Yovanovitch and Lt. Col. Vindman for standing up and telling the truth. Noh he has fired the inspector general for doing his job. Trump’s revenge list goes on.
Jim McGaughy
Aiken