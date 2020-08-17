I don’t shock easily. But last week, my jaw dropped.
In an Aug. 9 letter to the editor, Rep. Bill Taylor called President Trump’s “managerial” approach to the COVID-19 pandemic “outstanding.” He characterized Trump’s response as “nimble.”
Taylor must be talking about someone else.
It’s hard to keep up with the rising number of infections and deaths in the U.S. But on Sunday, health officials provided a snapshot: The number of reported cases in the U.S. has surpassed 5 million.
New cases are running at about 54,000 a day. Cases are rising in nearly 20 states, and deaths are climbing in most.
An outstanding job?
According to the Department of Health and Environmental Control, the number of confirmed cases in South Carolina rose to more than 100,430 this week. Confirmed deaths? Nearly 2,000.
Still, Aiken letter writer Richard Rustad on Sunday argued that the evidence is clear, “we are over the worst.”
Rustad must be talking about another country.
Last week, Fox News carried this headline: “COVID-19 testing in U.S. dropping even as death toll rises.”
Rustad wants the Aiken City Council to rescind its mask mandate. He wants the governor to remove all restrictions on businesses and citizens.
But here’s the rub. Last week, the state’s health department asked residents to do just the opposite. In an Aug. 8 release, DHEC announced a new “Fight the Spread” campaign and urged all South Carolinians to wear a mask in public, practice social distancing and get tested.
“Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else,” the agency said.
The states with the largest number of COVID-19 cases included three in the South: Florida, Texas and Georgia.
Rep. Taylor would have us believe that the president is doing a great job and that any evidence to the contrary is just politics. But it’s hard to argue with the facts.
In February, Trump said the virus would “disappear” like a miracle. There were only 60 confirmed U.S. cases then. In recent weeks, he has repeatedly said that the virus will just “go away.” There are now more than 5 million cases. Nearly 165,000 people have died. The U.S. by far is the worst-hit country in the world.
According to new polling, two thirds of all Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of the outbreak. Even in red-state Texas, more than two thirds of all voters think the spread of COVID-19 is “out of control.”
Early on, Trump abdicated his role as a commander in chief and left it up to the states to fend for themselves. “It is what its,” he told a reporter recently.
Nimble?
This is not leadership.
Paul Davis
Aiken