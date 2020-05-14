President Trump on COVID-19 in the White House: “She tested very good for a long period of time. And then all of a sudden today she tested positive. So, she tested positive out of the blue. … This is why the whole concept of tests aren’t necessarily, right, the tests are perfect but something can happen between a test where it’s good and then something happens and then all of a sudden – she was tested very recently and tested negative.”
Putting syntax aside as we always must do when the president speaks, his statement is a remarkable demonstration of ignorance. What did he expect? A negative test has some lifetime guarantee?
In another instance of outright stupidity and hypocrisy he said, “I don't think you need that kind of testing or that much testing, but some people disagree with me and some people agree with me.” He also called testing overrated; and being more concerned about perception than the health of the nation, he recently told reporters by doing all this testing, we make ourselves look bad. Nevertheless, he insists that no one be allowed near him unless they have been tested.
The president’s recent comments regarding Dr. Fauci and the number of COVID-19 deaths are reprehensible. When shown how incompetent and ignorant he is, the president resorts to outlandish accusations and makes estimates based on zero evidence. He has demonstrated that he is truly a sorry public figure – he lacks leadership abilities, he lacks the intelligence to comprehend the scope and deadly impact of COVID-19, and he attacks when he senses he is losing the public trust. It is hard to see how he can retain support given his performance during the COVID-19 crisis.
At a time when the medical and scientific communities are delivering strong messages about the importance of testing to combat COVID-19, the president once again undercuts them. Why? Is it because the country has been ill prepared under his watch to conduct such testing? And he is more focused on November?
Frank Ruocco
Aiken