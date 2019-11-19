A Nov. 3 letter to the editor tried to conflate “socialism” with the Karl Marx doctrine of Communism and then painted a picture of all the Democratic candidates as socialists. Well, that dog won’t hunt. Here’s a little history that was left out.
At the turn of the 20th century we had a Republican president named Theodore Roosevelt and we surely need someone like him today. Teddy Roosevelt founded the progressive party as he was known as the “trustbuster” who enforced antitrust laws to prevent certain wealthy Americans from forming monopolies. He thought it was unfair for capitalism to allow some Americans to corner the market and charge whatever they wanted for their goods or services.
We need someone like that today.
In the 1930s Nazism and Communism battled it out in East Germany with Hitler battling Stalin for the right to govern. America was fortunate enough to have a Democratic president, Franklin D. Roosevelt from 1933 until his death in 1945. FDR is the only president to be elected four times. His administration provided government work projects and managed our country well during the Great Depression. America did not try Communism but FDR gave us the Social Security Act of 1935 as insurance against unemployment. (Research his New Deal). FDR gave our country the continuity of leadership during that time, at the executive level to guide our country through the Great Depression and World War II. And, I might add, FDR did all this from a wheelchair.
After World War II, we formed NATO as an alliance to preserve liberal democratic governments over Communism. George Kennan gave us the idea of “containing” Communism and so we saw that played out in the Korean peninsula and the same effort was made in Vietnam but failed.
And yet, America never considered Communism or Socialism as our form of government. The day after I graduated high school in 1961, I joined the Air Force and saw the Berlin Wall go up in East Germany. When I retired from the Air Force in 1992, I saw the Berlin Wall come down in 1991 and yet, America never once considered Communism as a progressive liberal democratic way of governing our great nation.
So, my fellow Americans, do not be led to think Donald Trump is so great. He is a pathological liar and is a very poor example for our children to follow. As a retired veteran, Trump is not fit to serve in the military I served for over 30 years. On Election Day in 2020, it is your choice to vote for the person you want to lead our nation. Choose wisely.
Larry Jarrett
Warrenville