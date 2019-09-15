On Aug. 30, I read with interest the comments by Neil Cavuto of Fox News that the network does not “work” for Trump. Glad to hear that. True, there are some working at the network, like Sean Hannity, who seem to be way too supportive of Trump. But, for the most part Fox News is mostly fair and balanced, as they advertise, where CNN and MSNBC are lost causes when it comes to true reporting. Tweeting about Fox is just another example of lack of control.
Frankly I wish Trump would keep his Twitter-trigger finger holstered and his mouth mostly shut. I think it is true that he has a good feel for the pulse of the country. Most folks are not for open borders, are against socialism, disagree with late term abortions, would like all the criminal illegal immigrants deported, think more government control of healthcare is a bad thing, support the Second Amendment and are proud of their country.
The problem with Trump is that he has always been a self-promoter, a teller of fibs to stir up controversy and has a way-over-the-top opinion of himself. Many folks hoped he would become more “presidential” once in office. Well, that never happened.
Unlike many folks who suffer with Trump Derangement Syndrome, I typically try to ignore the tweets, press conferences and rallies, and focus on what the administration is trying to do. In most cases their direction, although imperfect, is far better than what the far left Democrats are offering.
You must realize that all presidents are not “nice.” You do not get to the top of our government by being nice. You have to be tough, a fighter, and schmooze a lot of people. It is probably too late, as Trump has mangled a lot of issues with his Twitter and mouth, but if he could have controlled himself, 2020 would have become a landslide for him.
Stewart Meyer
Aiken