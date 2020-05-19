Records show that, as of May 8 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the United States has suffered over 1,250,000 confirmed cases of that virus and nearly 75,000 deaths. Over 33 million of our fellow Americans are unemployed, thousands of businesses and schools have been closed, our economy has been savaged and, other than “essential employees,” the remainder of our citizens are in a “shelter-at-home mode.”
To confront this horrendous situation, directed by President Donald Trump and led by Vice President Mike Pence, a team was promptly assembled to develop a program to deal with the medical, logistical and economic issues resulting from the ever-evolving information being received and the rapid increase in coronavirus victims. This was done with amazing dispatch.
Even as the scourge of this coronavirus has raged, millions of Americans have done what Americans do when they are challenged. They rose up to confront this silent pandemic killer head on. Led by front line health care and public safety workers, often at the risk of their own lives, they contributed their skills to save others. Others have worked night and day to develop a vaccine or other pharmaceutical entities capable of curing present cases or combating future attacks by this insidious threat to mankind.
Interestingly, during these many weeks of dealing with the high-stakes issues related to the coronavirus, our high-energy president and executive branch staff have continued to carry out the traditional duties of that office. The Supreme Court members have carried out their duties using teleconferencing and the Senate is back in session.
Conversely, in spite of loud cries by Republicans and some Democrats, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has shown no intention of calling the House of Representatives back into session. With millions of Americans badly hurting, Nancy is ensconced in her multi-million dollar estate pursuing her own priorities. These include advocating for group tours of San Francisco’s Chinatown, gorging gleefully on gourmet ice cream out of her luxury freezers and pondering ways to both move her socialist agenda forward and satisfy her frenzied desire to discredit and destroy the presidency of Donald Trump.
In light of this, the question is how long do we suffer the increasingly bizarre behavior Nancy Pelosi has exhibited these past three and a half years along with her equally disturbed colleagues Nadler, Schiff and Waters? Collectively, these House Members have proven to be prime examples of the Peter Principle which “holds that people are promoted to a level at which they are incompetent and remain there.”
Will Nov. 3, 2020 be our Day of Deliverance from these political liabilities? Will this be the day the constituents of these individuals finally come to the conclusion that enough is enough and replacement is a dire necessity? Will this be the day that these symbols of negativity and incompetency get their walking papers from the Halls of Congress?
Let’s get President Trump a second term and help in cleaning out the Washington "swamp.”
Philip C. van Leeuwen
Aiken