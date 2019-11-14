I believe no one can truly be an American without having very strong feelings and opinions about President Trump’s administration. As we all know, he is currently in the process of being impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives. We also know, with the Republican majority in the U.S. Senate, Trump will not be removed from office.
I have seen the polling results about impeachment and removal. All of these poll results tell of a definite want of impeachment. One poll tells of a large number of Americans wanting removal.
Once again, I voted for the candidate Trump, who I believed would make better changes for all Americans. I, and so many others, voted for a very deceptive man. So many of his campaign promises have either fallen short or are complete lies.
No one can predict what will happen as a result of President Trump’s many falsehoods told to all Americans and to other countries. As true Americans, we wanted President Nixon removed from office.
As a result of overwhelming pressure, Nixon did the right thing by removing himself from office. President Trump must take this lesson from President Nixon.
Fight or flight? President Nixon was – at the very least – American enough to make the right choice in order to save America from further ridicule and embarrassment. Will President Trump take this page from former President Nixon, or will the global negativism continue toward the United States of America and her citizens?
Timothy Monroe Bledsoe
North Augusta