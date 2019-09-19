This is an open letter to Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott and Rep. Joe Wilson.
What are you doing to stop the dismantling of our democracy? Donald Trump is using the attorney general and the DOJ to prosecute his political enemies. He was using the threat of withholding the funds for the Ukraine unless they “investigate” Biden. Trump has denigrated the intelligence community, collectively and individually. He is “making all the decisions” regarding national security. How can you sit back and accept this?
Trump is perverting the Supreme Court into being his enforcer on immigration issues. His policy of separating children and throwing families into private prisons is reprehensible. He is taking food and healthcare from the most vulnerable in our society. What are you doing to stop this?
Trump has decimated the number of scientists in the USDA and EPA to systematically destroy information on climate science that he says he doesn’t believe in all the while benefitting his donors in the oil and gas industry. Trump has “suggested” the armed forces and political pals use his personal properties so he can increase his personal income. He lied when he said he had turned over the running of his businesses to his sons. What are you doing to call him to account for his actions?
Trump is trying to defile the press by calling them the “enemy of the people”. Well, I say thank heavens we still have a free press to investigate Trump’s corruption. Without a free press I wouldn’t have known about the Ukraine debacle, the Russian meddling, the firing of USDA and EPA scientists and the crony capitalism that Trump is counting on to enrich himself.
Now the RNC is scrapping primaries. Is this the end of our democracy and the beginning of a dictatorship?
Michele Springfield
Aiken