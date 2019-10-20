I am seriously concerned about the mental health of some of my fellow Aikenites, based on letters to this newspaper I've read concerning President Donald Trump. Apparently they are incapable of realizing the president is being misrepresented by the mainstream media in everything he says and does. These citizens allow this gross mischaracterization to infect their brains to the point they can no longer think critically and judge Trump in a rational fashion.
Just about every single statement Trump has made about any subject has been taken out of context and promoted as proof of either his insanity, his incompetence or his lack of fitness for office. He's even been portrayed as a tool of white supremacists, no matter how often he's denounced them (which the liberal press says he hasn't done).
So many people invested so much of their hope in the collusion with Russia narrative (promoted heavily by the mainstream media), they became nearly insane when Mueller not only didn't deliver, but made a fool of himself on Capitol Hill when he testified about the failure of his report to find anything – anything – to bring Trump up on charges – charges promised by Democrats. When you see the House Democrats now, they're scraping the bottom of the barrel, hoping to impeach Trump on things as banal as "Trump turned in a library book which was overdue while he was in grade school."
Impeach him.
So my fellow Trump-hating citizens, I ask you – I beg you – seek professional help. This hate is based on ignorance about what is actually going on by lies from the mainstream media. Your hate is accelerated by the consistent negative commentary about everything Trump does being dangerous and wrong. And finally, this hate is based not on reality, but a fantasy concocted by the mainstream media, sold to you as a bill of goods to swallow hook, line and sinker. Get a life.
Richard Rustad
Aiken