Even though South Carolina has an open primary I think it is wrong and underhanded to try to use this as a means to invalidate the true election results by urging non-Democrats to skew the results of legitimate members of the Democratic Party.
If the Republican Party is so afraid of losing they need to get a better candidate. I would also like to comment on Mr. Brookshire’s statement Trump’s election “was an act of God.”
I think God has better things to do than to get a lying, bigot, uncompassionate, dictator elected, like finding a cure for cancer, world peace, racial harmony, ending poverty, feeding the starving etc.
Remember this man took care of corporations and his rich friends, instead of the poor and working families. Jesus cleared the temple of the money changers and said “It is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle then for a rich man to get into heaven.”
God uses love to heal the world, not hate and divisiveness. The God I know would not raise up a man who has said how he assaults women, and has paid off a porn star for an alleged affair. This man (Trump) is leading the country in the wrong direction by not listening to his own advisors, and when they disagrees or testify the truth he fires them. It’s time the the Republicans and Democrats come together to replace him
Mike Libber
Beech Island