While in office President Trump has gone out of his way to accommodate the president of Russia. Having a relaxed attitude toward Vladimir Putin’s aggressive moves shows little regard for the security of the U.S.
Trump’s view of Putin became evident when he refused to accept the fact that Russia interfered in the 2016 election. In the section of his book recounting the Jan. 6, 2017, briefing at Trump Tower, former CIA Director John Brennan writes that Trump seemed more interested in challenging the intelligence assessment than in understanding the threat posed by Russia. Later, Trump labeled the intelligence a “hoax.”
The president has met with Putin at least five times and has had some 15 phone conversations with him. However, in contrast to previous administrations there is little written record or reporting of those interactions because the president kept most secret.
Russia has picked up where it left off in the 2016 election, attempting again to aid Trump in this year's election. In addition, Russia recently was detected hacking into the research work in the U.S. and Canada to develop a vaccine for COVID-19. But in a phone call with Putin the president did not raise the issue. And Trump recently refused to accept the intelligence that Russia had covertly offered and paid bounties to the Taliban for the killing of American service personnel in Afghanistan. (Interestingly, some $500,000 was found in a Taliban stronghold.) Drawing on his fantasy world experiences Trump called it “another Russia hoax” and that he believes “it never took place.”
When receiving intelligence briefings, perhaps no more than twice a week, the president is reported to “blow up” at any mention of Russia or its president. The briefers soon learned not to lead off with such information. Nevertheless, the intelligence would be included in the daily written briefs. However, Trump does little reading because a stable genius has no need to become better informed.
This administration has made some moves in reaction to Russian aggressiveness, such as closing consulates and imposing sanctions, although Trump would chafe when this subject was discussed.
Why does Donald Trump go silent even on Twitter when it comes to Putin and Russia? There are a couple of possibilities. 1) He is too ignorant to grasp the seriousness of the Russian moves. Ignorance is a Trump trademark so it may explain his attitude toward Russia. 2) He is in some way beholden to Putin - perhaps financial or something more serious. Whatever the reason, Trump’s lack of action is highly suspicious.
George Will, conservative columnist, recently summed up Russia : “…a thugocracy whose president is pleased with the U.S. president.” And he should be pleased given that Trump in contrast to his predecessors plays extra nice with thug Putin. Trump’s behavior speaks volumes about his incompetence and his reluctance to protect U.S. security.
Frank Ruocco
Aiken