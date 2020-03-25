About two months ago, the president said the virus was a “Chinese thing” and not our problem. It’s a hoax, he had a “gut feeling” these medical experts had no idea what they were talking about. Trump has a problem with scientists and people with experience in a certain field, either military or science in general. He’s smarter than they are.
Then came the declaration of a national emergency. Then this country is at war with an invisible enemy and Trump became a wartime president with all the power that goes with it.
Some of the Fox News hosts, not all, are admitting they made a mistake about the virus. Not Trump, he’s taking no responsibility for where we are today. The administration has done a good job, no one could have done better. Forget the delay in preparing for this crisis, that has nothing to do with it. To make matters worse, a report now reveals it could last up to 18 months or more. We’re in a mess.
Jim McGaughy
Aiken