Just when I thought there was an end to the dirty tricks the president uses he ordered some 600 voting machines plus blue boxes across the nation removed from service without providing any tangible evidence that they lead to “massive” fraud. And he is doing that primarily in blue states. That action alone is fraud. His promise to return them to service is hollow because the damage to the 2020 election has already been done to voter confidence and confusion.
He is trying to destroy – without tangible support nor public debate – a main principle of this nation, the right to vote. He will do anything no matter how underhanded, how illegal, how racist, and how brazen to keep himself in office. Gee, doesn’t that sound like the tactics that Vladimir Putin uses in the Soviet Union? No wonder Putin likes him so much. From my view there is no difference between the two except that Trump has more hair.
This is indeed “the time that tries men’s souls.” Our Founding Fathers would turn over in their graves to know that we may soon be run by a dictator. Don’t think if Trump is reelected in 2020, he will let go in 2024. He won’t give up the reins of government for any reason, even if it leads to the destruction of our democracy.
We as a nation need to notify both Congress and judiciary branches of government to step in, order the immediate return of those machines in the condition and location they were when they were confiscated. And a moratorium of extra time provided for all the unnecessary work this abuse of power has caused.
We don’t want an American tyrant.
Ed Hallinan
Aiken