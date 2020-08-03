I dread that this is an ominous sign of things to come. The recent moves by the president seem to suggest what might happen if he were to lose the 2020 election. Trump ordered troops into Portland and Kansas City empowered by the fact that Homeland Security is responsible for protecting federal buildings. However, the president has clearly stated this move is to stem the uncontrolled violence although the majority of protestors are peacefully assembling.
The “law and order” president is not following the law, and there is more violence and less order. He claims that more of the same is coming to several other cities. Ironically, Trump does not list cities with similar problems whose mayors align with his politics. According to Trump, cities that are failing will benefit from this gift of his help. The Trojan Horse was a gift.
All of us should be wary of these gifts because if he is successful in populating our cities with his troops, where does it stop? What is the rationale? Who are these anonymous, heavily-armed troops wearing camouflage? Are they properly trained? A democratic people are entitled to the answers. In several locations, federal help has not been requested, coordinated, or even welcomed.
After listening to Chris Wallace’s interview with Trump, Trump was quite candid that, if he should lose the election, he is not sure that he will accept the results. I am afraid he will claim that all aspects of the voting process were rigged and manipulated.
My fear is that he is presently using these troops in numerous cities to stifle peaceful protests and intimidate voters. They are not supporting and defending the constitution. We are being set up in his scheme. When we open up the Trojan Horse, an autocrat will strut out, and we will be no better than a Banana Republic.
Michael Naples
Aiken