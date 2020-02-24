As I write this, impeachment is over (for now), the long Russia hoax is also over, and now, and as continually in the last three years, the Democrats threaten more impeachment and investigations. During all this, not much is getting done from our do-nothing congress.
While this is going on, the Democratic Party is moving heavily towards a very progressive and socialist agenda. You should be very afraid. This agenda will destroy the country, and this is not a conspiracy theory. This will be reality if they get control of Congress and the presidency.
Your future is over. It is not just increased government and bureaucracy; they want to demolish capitalism and private enterprises while having open borders. Sure, moderate Democrats are not that insane, but their voice is weak and those candidates were eliminated early. Heck, 65 Democrats sponsored the New Way Forward Act, basically opening our borders and letting criminal aliens run free (to further kill and steal.) They want the taxpayers to pay for their travel back to our country, their lawyers, their support.
It is bad enough we have sanctuary cities, giving illegal immigrants IDs and driver's licenses, refusing to deport criminal aliens and more. The Democrats also scream identity politics, heck, even against each other. Bernie likes to use the Scandinavian countries as wonderful examples of what he calls democratic socialism. Sure, those countries have high tax rates, increased social services and government health care. But their businesses are still capitalistic and more importantly, they do not have open borders. Their society would collapse if they did.
So, you are letting your hatred for Trump be used as a proxy for sabotage and allowing our country to be destroyed from within. The attacks on Trump continue, they call him all sorts of names, and eventually you lose your common sense and believe it.
Wake up already.
Our country is doing just fine and he is not a threat to national security, or a white supremacist, or a bigot and all the other names he is called. They do this to sway your opinion and drive it into your brain. But then your brain stops working and you refuse to see what the real agenda is.
The overthrow of our country as we know it is at stake. Now, if you hate this country, as many obviously do, this is all fine in your mind. You would rather see our country destroyed as opposed to Trump being president. As someone who voted for Bill Clinton, All Gore, John Kerry, and Barack Obama, I will only vote for Republicans in the near future because I love my country. Trump is not the enemy, regardless of how crude he can get, it is the progressive/socialists who hate this country. Democrats, #walkaway, and stop drinking the poison kool-aid. For our country’s sake.
Stewart Meyer
Aiken