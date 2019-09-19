Before hurricane Dorian hit the U.S. the president gave a briefing and showed a map which showed that the storm could hit parts of Alabama. The National Weather Service made no such projection, never reporting that Dorian would move that far west.
On Sept. 4 as Dorian was starting to hit the U.S. coast, the president gave a briefing that showed a weather map with the storm hitting the east coast and an edit (with a Sharpie) on the map that was a hand-drawn area that included some of southeastern Alabama. This amateurish attempt to include the president's obviously wrong weather prediction of a few days earlier was comical if not sad.
The National Weather Service immediately issued a disclaimer about the storm reaching Alabama. Days later Trump said I don't know three times when asked how the Sharpie modification appeared on the weather map. He, who is a Sharpie afficicanodo, incredibly claimed that he had no idea how a Sharpie modification appeared on the National Weather Service map he was briefing.
Really? Does anyone believe that statement?
Unfortunately, this president has no shame in trying to protect his image regardless of how silly the attempts appear and how disingenuous they are. Does he really believe we are all gullible for his stupid antics and lies? This is someone who is supposed to be our leader, and he refuses to speak the truth or admit a mistake when significant resources are being deployed in potential storm areas to help those in need.
What a sad excuse for a leader. How can Trumpsters defend this childish behavior?
Frank Ruocco
Aiken