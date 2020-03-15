With some degree of interest, I read Pauline Supenskys letter to the editor published on Feb. 27. This appears to be her second letter railing against the president.
She opens by saying the State Department has been gutted. That sounds ominous and sinister but, a new broom usually sweeps clean. What is her definition of gutting? From what I can find, there are about 70,000 employees filling foreign, civil and local positions in the State Department. The “gutting” rate over the last three years is less than 10% of the employees overall with the foreign positions a bit higher.
The majority of positions were eliminated while Rex Tillerson was Secretary of State. Many did not like his brash and authoritarian style. He pushed to slash “inefficiencies” in the State Department and seemingly was not interested in working with long time staff. As a result, Tillerson may have done more damage to the State Department and department moral than any secretary of state before him. Since he was President Trump's pick for that position, the president will forever own that.
She further states that the justice department has been corrupted. I want to know the specifics of how our justice department has been corrupted. Could it be the department is really attempting to rebalance the justice system to what it should be instead of what it had become?
In my career, I have been in the position of having new management or a new company come in and was uncertain what the future would bring. My response was always the same, do the job I was hired to do to the best of my ability. If that was not what the new manager or company wanted, then I was either re-assigned or terminated – never easy nor fun but real life. Our government may well be full of those who should have retired long ago but continue to hang on. I believe the majority are good, hard working, loyal Americans who want the best for our country. However, the president did promise to “drain the swamp” and I ask, how many of those employees may be inhabitants of that swamp?
This is a “take no prisoners” president. He has not been “allowed” to persecute his political rivals but is in a daily fight for survival against them. Are they not persecuting him on a daily basis? Do not many media outlets publish and report stories that are biased, negative or just plain old lies on a daily basis? Would you fight back or meekly just fade away and let them win as opposed to the American people winning? I know what I would do and I want my president to do the same. I suggest, Mrs. Supensky, our democracy is consistently under siege from a multitude of sources both within and outside of Washington, not simply a single individual.
We the people got what we wanted and voted for in 2016. We the people will get what we want and vote for this November. Trump 2020.
Tony Lane
Aiken