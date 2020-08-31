A recent Doonesbury comic magnificently captures Trump’s destruction of the Republican Party. As a setup to a false conclusion (that the Republican Party supports racism), the cartoonist notes that whereas Republicans used to favor free trade and strong alliances and oppose large deficits and executive overreach, they have blindly followed Trump and reversed their positions. They’ve even followed Trump in his adoption of the anti-immigration policies that used to be the Democrats’ specialty in their support of labor unions.
Pre-Trump, a common term of disparagement for Republicans who did not sufficiently defend such traditional party values as fiscal responsibility and free trade was RINO (Republican In Name Only). The only idea that unites Republicans now is loyalty – not to ideas but to Trump’s tribe. They try to hide behind the vague slogan of “Make America Great Again” but without a clear understanding that the distinctive essential that made America great was its creation of freedom through the principle of individual rights. The typical response to any socialist program (which necessarily sacrifices some individuals for the “common good”) proposed by the Democrats is not to argue against sacrifice but to say “me too,” sometimes with a caveat that the cost might be too high.
In 1960 Ayn Rand gave a lecture at Princeton titled “Conservatism: An Obituary.” Her prescience was based on her knowledge of the likely results if the fundamental ideas conservatives held at the time were not replaced with better ones. Even she would be surprised to see the zombie RINOs calling themselves Republicans today.
Robert Stubblefield
Aiken