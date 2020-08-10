Ladies, gentlemen, and whoever is concerned, America is as broken as ever. When we have President Trump, his administration, his nepotism and the blind Republicans on Capitol Hill, how on earth can America not be broken?
I wonder, did anyone other than me take civics in school? Even if you failed civics, anyone who calls themselves an American absolutely knows this government is wrong on every level.
Let’s take this COVID-19 pandemic out of the equation. Trump, his administration and his self-absorbed daughter, sons and son-in-law have told lies which are destroying the very essence, the very foundation of what once was our America.
Please, clearly understand, this current America is not the America of four years ago. U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina has compared Trump to Italy's past dictator Mussolini and compared Putin to Hitler of Nazi Germany. Why aren’t all of us extremely concerned about this abominable relationship between Trump and Putin?
Americans, wake up! This comparison appears to be accurate. The lessons of history teach – no – warn us about the possibility of leaders becoming too powerful and too influential. America’s founding fathers knew of this possibility and wrote in The Constitution the specifics of checks and balances.
This is the sworn duty of the U.S. Supreme Court and both houses of the U.S. Congress to act, in unison, to stop a dangerous president from harming our America. The U.S. House of Representatives performed their sworn duty. The Senate and the Supreme Court are guilty of dereliction of their sworn duty. I hope these derelictions of duty will not cause the end of our America of four years ago.
Timothy Monroe Bledsoe
North Augusta