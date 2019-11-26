Jack DeVine’s column on Nov. 13 asks the question are we still a nation “indivisible.” He states we are in a time of “hyper-partisanship” and “in my 75 years, I have never seen worse” and “it’s getting worse by the day.” I couldn’t agree with him more. The Trump election has brought a new low in our political leadership and it continues to sink lower on a daily basis. Even in real time, Trump tweets intimidating messages to Marie Yovanovich, a 33-year career diplomat, as she testifies before congress. Fox News reporters are stating negative comments about Trump’s recent intimidation tactics regarding our diplomats testifying before the congressional committee.
DeVine wants us to believe that unless we back away from the political warfare, meaning the House investigation of Trump, for his canoodling with Putin, Zelensky and Erdogan, the country will cease to function. But, until Trump is no longer president, he will continue his abusive power and intimidation tactics; his conspiring with foreign powers, his self-serving financial gain, and our country will have no chance of resolving the dysfunction and chaos he has created today.
Instead, DeVine takes up new talking points, that is, we need to get back to “doing the business for our country.” Well, I believe Trump has already put that ship out to sea and too many tweets have sailed over the horizon. But, DeVine continues to repeat the new talking points, parroted by Jordan, Ratcliffe, Nunes and others, about the nation being consumed by the din of allegations, etc., etc., etc. And, that the Democrats are unfair to Trump because of his “unpresidential” demeanor and undisciplined speech. Yes, DeVine is correct about Trump’s unpresidential demeanor. Sadly, our country has been presented with a new paradigm of power, “Trumpism.” Hopefully, it will end soon and never to appear again.
DeVine has always tried to minimize Trump’s actions and his underhanded dealing. I believe the Ukraine issue will be the final straw that strips away Trump’s party and public support. DeVine’s new approach to this dilemma is to say that it’s a forgone conclusion that the House will find the evidence to impeach Trump. I believe DeVine is correct. The House will find sufficient evidence to impeach Trump for obstruction of justice, conspiring with foreign countries and bribery for his own personal gain. I can only hope that there will be 20 or more Republican Senators who are tired and embarrassed of the Trumpism doctrine and support his removal from office.
We as Aikenites need to understand the severity of Trump’s actions and the degradation of our country’s status in the world since his election. Three career diplomats have testified providing testimony of Trump’s unlawful actions. All of us need to educate ourselves on the issues of Trumpism that he has placed in our country today. Everyone should read the transcripts of Kent, Taylor, Yovanovich and David Holmes, and make up their mind.
Fred Hoefle
Aiken