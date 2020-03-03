Some time ago, I read an article in the Aiken Standard that Rep. Joe Wilson, appearing at a meeting of Aiken Republicans, stated that President Donald Trump was a man of courage. A lot of water has gone under the bridge since then, but I don’t think Mr. Wilson has changed his tune much due to his vote in the impeachment inquiry.
I have to agree with Mr. Wilson in that it takes courage to try and bring down our democratic form of government. No other president has tried and he’s doing a pretty good job of it. He took care of congress and now he’s working on the judiciary branch.
In the past, fallen democracies began to collapse when a dictator silenced the official government and the rule of law. Next, the free press must be silenced as in Russia and North Korea. (Has Trump been taking lessons from Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin? I remember the Helsinki and Singapore meetings.) Of course, we are already prepared for that because it has been preached to us every day during the Trump administration that it’s “fake news," except, maybe for FOX News. If they start arresting journalists for reporting fake news, don’t be surprised. I remember the administration’s response to journalist Khashoggi’s murder.
If Trump gets four more years, he may be able to finish the job of bringing our democracy down at the rate he’s going.
Jim McGaughy
Aiken