I’m wondering how our U.S. senators on both sides of the river, in fact all of the GOP senators, are feeling about what happened in the case of the president’s longtime friend Roger Stone. The federal prosecutors in the case resigned and left the courtroom. One of them, a longtime prosecutor, gave up his job in the Justice Department. All it took was a tweet from Trump and Attorney General William Barr stepped in. The sentence guidelines were seven to nine years in prison, but now Barr, doing the bidding of Trump, is recommending much less if any.
The GOP senators gave Trump a free hand to do as he pleases. I assure you. First, Trump defied Congress and now the judiciary branch. Nothing else is left.
The president is trying to prosecute Lt. Col. Vindman for telling the truth, something Trump can’t do.
It seems as if we’re becoming another Banana Republic with our dictator president taking care of his friends and punishing people who stand up to him. Maybe, the GOP senators understand that and an election is coming up.
Jim McGaughy
Aiken