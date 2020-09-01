This is in response to Mr. Munns’ letter of Aug. 18. Despite his vast managerial experience, Mr. Munns omitted the most important responsibility of a CEO – producing results. He sees only failures from President Trump. I see it differently.
President Trump rejuvenated the American economy resulting in more Americans working than at any time in history and the lowest unemployment in decades. He scrapped job killing trade deals and replaced them with agreements that improve the position of American workers. He put in place tariffs which eliminated the disadvantages to American producers. He rolled back burdensome regulations which made it a years long process to build anything.
President Trump rearmed our military, insisted that our allies pay their mandated share of alliance expenses, withdrew from conflicts that are older than many of the soldiers participating in them and placed a new focus on space and cyber readiness. He replaced defense and military leaders who propagated ridiculous rules of engagement that endangered our troops.
President Trump’s energy policies have resulted in energy independence and the stabilization of gasoline and electricity prices. In foreign affairs, President Trump exited the unverifiable Iran nuclear deal and closed the U.S. Treasury ATM in Iran. He has restored confidence in the U.S./Israeli relationship.
On climate, President Trump has withdrawn from the unenforceable Paris Agreement wealth redistribution scheme, while maintaining clean air and water standards.
On immigration, President Trump has overcome congressional inaction to build a wall on the southern border and taken other actions to slow the aggressive invasion of illegal immigrants.
On healthcare, President Trump has eliminated the individual mandate “tax” that was not a tax, arrested out-of-control health insurance rate increases, protected those with preexisting conditions, mandated posted pricing by health care providers, and implemented a favored nation provision that will dramatically further reduce prescription drug prices. On the judiciary, President Trump has appointed hundreds of new judges who hopefully will be readers rather than makers of the law.
As to Mr. Munns’ comments on allowing COVID-19 to run rampant through our country, I remind him that while President Trump was restricting travel into the country, Democratic Party leadership was calling him xenophobic, downplaying the virus and encouraging participation in Chinese New Year celebrations. While President Trump was mobilizing the nation’s manufacturing to replenish the empty stockpile of PPE left to him, fixing the CDC’s faulty testing procedures and building hospitals from scratch in a matter of days, the Democratic governors of New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey were sending COVID-19 patients into nursing homes resulting in a high percentage of all the deaths experienced in the pandemic. It certainly was not President Trump allowing COVID-19 to run rampant through our country.
Mr. Munns claims that President Trump has debased the truth. Wrong. He puts forward the unvarnished, sometimes stinging truth. This is incomprehensible to the political class, but refreshing to those who are tired of political double talk.
I see President Trump as an excellent manager.
Don Scoggin
Aiken