In the latest installment of Mr. DeVine’s, Trump does no wrong, he equates the “hot mic” of President Obama telling Russian President Dmitry Medvedev to “give him some space until the after the election” to the systematic, illegal and ruthless extortion of Ukraine by President Trump. Trump actually withheld congressionally approved funds from a country that had been invaded by Russia. We have seen the evidence that even the DOD and the GAO said that Trump broke the law.
Mr. Devine asks “What changed?” and says that it is all due to Speaker Pelosi. No.
President Trump has impeached himself by actively ignoring his oath to the Constitution by trying to blackmail a supposedly vulnerable new president into a sham investigation of Trump’s political rival. And now we hear that President Zelenskiy, rather than caving to Trump’s attempted shakedown, has launched an investigation into who was surveilling Ambassador Yovanovitch.
I read that Ukrainians are sick and tired of corruption and have fought successfully against it for a decade. This is a good lesson for those in love with President Trump. The Ukrainians can smell a corrupt leader from a continent away. Why can’t you?
Michele Springsteen
Aiken