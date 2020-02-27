I ask myself this question and maybe you should, too. What has the government done in the last three years that has made my (or your) life worse? Let's see, my Social Security income is up (always negative in the Obama years), my income taxes are down, the stock market is at record highs, unemployment is at an all time low, the threat from Korea has subsided, we haven't had any major international issues, trade deals have been negotiated that have brought jobs back, the mail still gets delivered, etc.
So try as I might I can't see any way that my life is worse off than it was three years ago, in fact financially I'm better off. I suppose these are all good reasons to hate Trump and want a change. Remember be careful what you wish for.
Yes I am lost and confused by that rampant Trump hatred.
Rich Irvine
Aiken