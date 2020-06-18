In 1952 Sen. Strom Thurmond ran for president as a Dixiecrat on the platform “segregation yesterday, segregation today and segregation tomorrow.” He was successful in dividing the people and carried all of the Southern states. In 2016 we heard the same rhetoric to divide the people in a little different tone but it worked. Trump carried the South, also.
I dislike the thought but he will probably do it again. On June 1, the president had police and troops disperse peaceful protesters from Lafayette Park, using tear gas and rubber bullets. That cleared the way for him to cross the street, stand in front of St. John’s church and raise a Bible for a photo-op. How disgraceful. This man is the picture of an anti-Christ and I have never said that about anyone before.
I am amazed how the Christian evangelicals, and we have a lot of them in the South who claim to be one, continue to support this president. He needs to open that Bible he raised and read the teachings of Jesus Christ. It doesn’t fit his description in any way.
The president said he went down to the bunker in the White House on Friday night May 29 to inspect it, but it has been reported that he took Melania and Barron with him. Sounds like another cowardly move by Trump as his “bone spurs” deferment during the Vietnam War.
At least, the protests are taking his mind off the economy and the virus. If all those military leaders would stop criticizing him, it would help. Playing to his base, that’s how he operates. It worked in 2016.
Jim McGaughy
Aiken