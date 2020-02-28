In 1989, President Ronald Reagan gives his farewell address to the nation. In doing so he defined his vision of America. He said America was “that shining city on a hill.” Reagan talked about an America that was God blessed, teeming with people living in harmony and peace. Even as a black American who had lived through segregation, Jim Crow and personal and professional violations based on the color of my skin, I still believed in the promise made by this country. I believed in an America when faced with good versus evil, good would always win out – until now.
I was never a Ronald Reagan fan but I did not hate him. I believed in an America that would judge people by the content of their character. This belief extended to judging the president as well. How could any thinking person believe Donald J. Trump deserves to remain in office? In addition to violating the law his presidency has undermined the core values of this country. He has destroyed truth and justice in America. The rule of law, rules of decency, all out the window. It is a sad time for America and the world.
This country can no longer be considered a “shining city on a hill.” Trump single handedly extinguished that light. May God help us all?
Bunni Crawford
Aiken