Don’t worry, when warm weather gets here the virus pandemic will just fade away. If we didn’t do testing, we wouldn’t have any virus cases. If women would stop getting mammograms, we wouldn’t have any breast cancers. If people didn’t get eye exams, we wouldn’t have glaucoma or macular-degeneration cases. In other words, we don’t have health issues in our country.
It’s the testing that is the problem and causing us trouble. We don’t need Obamacare even though 23 million people are in the program so the president went to the Supreme Court to overturn it.
We have heard the test story many times. I, as well as many other people, have grown accustomed to the many lies and disinformation. It’s the Trump era. Just try to understand it for what it is.
The thing that really gets me are the number of people who remain core supporters and believe, or at least accept, this man and his lies after over three years of his presidency. You don’t have to be college-educated to recognize a lie when you hear it.
After all, the pandemic is a hoax although thousands have died. Now another hoax that the Russians have paid the Taliban militants to kill our troops in Afghanistan. Neither hoax is true if you listen to Trump and his White House.
Jim McGaughy
Aiken