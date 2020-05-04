The president recently gave his son-in-law Jared Kushner, a key role in managing the government effort against the coronavirus. It seems to be a combination of ignorance and arrogance that moves the president to make such an assignment and the same for Kushner to accept it.
The president’s performance over the past three months show how badly he has anticipated the crisis and mismanaged the government response. This latest move is just another example of his extremely poor judgement, because Kushner has not demonstrated one ounce of talent or skill to justify a position with such responsibility.
During the last three years the president has at various times given Kushner the following jobs – the Middle East peace process, solving the opioid epidemic, diplomacy with China, diplomacy with Mexico, reforming health care for veterans, reforming the criminal justice system and reinventing government and making it work more like a business. So what has he accomplished in any of these duties? Nothing. Not a particularly strong resume for someone to get an important job. Moreover, early on Kushner had advised the president that the media was overhyping the threat from the virus and that he considered the problem more about public psychology than a health reality.
There must be many qualified individuals in government – especially in the Department of Defense – and in private industry who have successfully managed large, complex projects. So why did the president turn to his jack-of-all trades (and a failure at all)? Kushner apparently fits the job description as envisioned by the president – someone who will always have the president’s back and will ensure his father-in-law always gets a good amount of praise.
Apparently the president considers the responsibilities of the job less important. As is often the case the president’s priorities are often not in sync with the needs of the country.
Frank Ruocco
Aiken