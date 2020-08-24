Well, we have another “nasty” woman in our midst. First, it was Hillary Clinton, Meghan Markle, the prime minister of Denmark, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and now Sen. Kamala Harris. Sen. Harris is not only nasty but mean and disrespectful. You cannot say Donald Trump is nasty, mean or disrespectful but always standing up for the truth and good manners.
The women mentioned are all strong, well-educated and have accomplishments in their lives. Trump can’t take it. By the end of the election cycle, I’m sure he’ll have a lot more adjectives for Kamala Harris.
During a press briefing, a reporter asked Trump if he regrets all the lies he has told the American people. No answer.
Last but not least. If you are a retiree and relying on Social Security and Medicare, you should pay attention to Trump’s latest crazy plan. He wants to cut the payroll taxes which support those programs. Without those taxes the programs would end. Of course, all of his rich friends don’t have a problem with it, especially after the 2017 tax cut made them all richer.
Jim McGaughy
Aiken