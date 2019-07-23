The president refuses to accept the fact that a free press is essential in a democracy. When he expressed his negative views about the press, Russia’s president Vladimir Putin agreed with the president. That’s quite an endorsement given that during Putin’s term in power 25 journalists have been murdered in Russia, many investigating Putin’s government. The stable genius on the subject earlier this month: “See, I don’t think that the mainstream media is free speech either because it’s so crooked. It’s so dishonest. So to me, free speech is not when you see something good and then you purposely write bad. To me, that’s very dangerous speech, and you become angry at it. But that’s not free speech.”
It is difficult to decipher the president’s gibberish, but one thing is clear – he does not recognize a fundamental right stated in the First Amendment to the Constitution which guarantees freedoms concerning religion, expression, assembly and the right to petition.
It would benefit the president to review what some of our Founding Fathers had to say about free speech. For example, John Adams said, “The liberty of the press is essential to the security of the state.”
Benjamin Franklin said, “Whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing the freeness of speech.”
James Madison said, “The people shall not be deprived or abridged of their right to speak, to write, or to publish their sentiments; and the freedom of the press, as one of the great bulwarks of liberty, shall be inviolable.”
But the president has admitted he reads little. So how likely is it that he will look at any part of the Constitution and its amendments? Or to see what some of the authors of the Constitution had to say about the subject? Extremely unlikely.
He relies on his innate abilities – ie, his gut – which means he remains ignorant regarding many issues that should concern the President of the United States, and he displays that profound ignorance just about every day.
Perhaps George Will, well-known conservative columnist and author said it best, "It is urgent for Americans to think and speak clearly about President Trump’s inability to do so. It is not merely the result of intellectual sloth but of an untrained mind bereft of information and married to stratospheric self-confidence."
Frank Ruocco
Aiken