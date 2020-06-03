Within the last few months President Trump has fired four inspectors general. Why? Because they were doing their jobs, but clearly not to the satisfaction of the president. The dismissed IGs are Michael Atkinson (intelligence community), Glenn Fine (DOD), Christi Grimm (HHS) and SteveLinick (State Deptartment).
Inspectors General are assigned to virtually all government agencies and departments. They report to Congress and can only be dismissed by the president. Each office includes an IG and employees charged with identifying, auditing and investigating fraud, waste, abuse, embezzlement and mismanagement of any kind.
Atkinson was fired because he alerted lawmakers to the whistleblower complaint regarding the president’s phone conversation with the president of Ukraine. That action eventually led to the impeachment of the president.
Fine, who had been the acting IG at defense, was slated to chair the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, which was tasked to oversee the $2 billion in government COVID-19 funding. Speaking at a press conference, Trump said he had never met Fine, but suggested he was a Democratic appointee. “We have a lot of IGs from the Obama era, and I left them, largely. But when we have reports of bias, we have different things coming in.” In fact, Fine was first confirmed by the Senate to be an inspector general in 2000, during the George W. Bush administration.
Grimm, the acting IG, signed off on a March report that described a dangerous situation for doctors and frontline staff, particularly for testing equipment and protective gear. Grimm had served in HSS for over 20 years in both Republican and Democratic administrations.
Linick was ousted because secretary of state Pompeo requested the president do so. Linick had initiated an investigation into some activities of Pompeo and his wife, namely using an employee to do personal tasks for the couple. The IG was also looking into Pompeo’s effort to evade a congressional ban on arms sales to Saudi Arabia. Pompeo, a West Point graduate, has apparently forgotten its Code of Honor “ A Cadet will not lie, cheat, steal, or tolerate those who do”. Linick had earlier issued two reports regarding improper and disrespectful behavior by Trump political appointees toward career State Department employees.
This effort to avoid oversight and accountability is characteristic of the Trump administration. And what do Senate Republicans do in the face of this? They hide.
President Trump promised he would "drain the swamp" in Washington, D.C. So far it looks like all he has done is make it wider, deeper and more slimy.
Frank Ruocco
Aiken