In December 2019, Aiken County Council Chairman Gary Bunker stated that litter was the No. 1 complaint from constituents. The problem, he states, is one of a cultural learning. We practice what we’ve been taught. If a culture can be learned it can be unlearned, but like any task of unlearning a habit or attitude, it won’t come without commitment.
The underlying issue is a lack of respect or concern for our natural resources. Opportunities abound to teach respect for our common home, like Earth Day (the 50th anniversary), through the outstanding educational system we have in Aiken County Public School System and through our own actions. The City of Aiken has an opportunity to do just that: demonstrate through a ban on plastic bags, straws and Styrofoam that it truly cares about the beauty that we’re privileged to be surrounded by.
From Hitchcock Woods and Hopeland Gardens to the beautiful boulevards that wind through our city, trash trashes all of us. First impressions are lasting, and if we’re going to attract new industry and residents, we must show that we care about the place that we live in. I know I’m not alone in asking Mayor Osbon and the City Council to take a strong stance on this issue. Charleston has successfully implemented a ban and it has been widely embraced by all. Say no to our throwaway culture. South Carolina’s tagline, “Smiling Faces, Beautiful Places,” is on the line.
Christopher Hall
Aiken