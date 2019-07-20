I attempted to warn the Aiken County Council to the damage of the United State-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). I reminded them to "not put our trust in men, but to bind them down by the chains of the Constitution."
Under the disguise of free trade, this agreement is intended to further the political merger of these three nations. USMCA, like NAFTA, stifles free trade, overrides national sovereignty and increase the power of the UN and the World Trade Organization. This document obligates the U.S. to follow the UN Agenda 2030 and be ruled by unelected bureaucrats.
Remember that Agenda 21 for sustainable development is implemented at the local level where as Agenda 2030 implements world government at the international level. Agenda 21 takes resources that are abundant and makes them appear scarce. This is to justify rationing resources such as water and energy.
This agreement will change the governing structure of the U.S. from a Constitutional Republic to unelected bureaucrats sitting on international boards and commissions, centralizing one world government. The United Nations, One World Government and the New World Order are synonyms.
If we care anything for the future of our children and grandchildren we must reject the USMCA. Please call Rep. Joe Wilson and Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott.
Andy Windham
Wagener