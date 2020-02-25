Hired under fire. Rebuilding community trust.
Aiken is a community unlike any other with a blend of people from different regions, backgrounds and age groups. On the surface we differ but in our core we all have these things in common. We all want a good of quality life, a community with well-educated children and a safe place to work, live, and play.
As I listen to our new superintendent King Laurence’s television interviews, any questions I have in respect to his intention for our path forward are resolved. The confidence in his ability or qualifications are not the concern. It is the board he serves. Re-reading the last sentence should be the draw for concern because the current perception is that the board is in control and not the constituents.
If you ask former student’s about Mr. Laurence, they have fond memories of him. This is also true with people who have worked and interacted with him in the community. In the end, the issue is not with Mr. Laurence but more so the board and the events that preceded his appointment.
He is entering into what many would consider a difficult circumstance as he has been "hired under fire.” While there is reasonable cause for concern by the action of our school board members, this also presents an opportunity to bring people together for the future of Aiken County.
No one wanted to be here, to have the division, to have to explain themselves for saying yes to an opportunity but here we are. In the end, we cannot judge Mr. Laurence by the circumstance that preceded him, actions will determine his impact, and over time the board will reveal its intent. A significant group of people still question whether the board’s actions are in the interest of the community or their own values. Whatever they may be, many, including myself, voice concern not about equity but empathy, for there is no equity if some get left behind, and when some are left behind it hurts everyone. The absence of empathy will only make this a revolving door.
As I sat and listened to the concerns at the forum, the conversation drifted toward discipline. I thought about personal paradigms and how the lack of exposure has created the perception that we don’t have the same things in common. My hope is that the district doesn’t take the position of disciplining their way out of what may appear to be uncomfortable conversations and that could lead to possible solutions.
We can’t change what has happened, but we can move forward with a mindset that together we are better. The method and processes demonstrated by the school board have caused distrust. Closed executive sessions minimize discourse and a significant part of our community feel as if their representation doesn’t represent them.
The spark of these events was the rezoning of schools and the intermediary school, which I believe was a progressive move for Aiken. For many this created a divide, where I feel there should have been a willingness to come together as a community. This isn’t the time for division because we have already made so much progress but rather a time to address the issues, repair the rapport and move forward. When the tide rises, so does the boat, not just in respect to wealth but the demographic blend will bring cultural depth to many.
Best wishes to our new superintendent on his journey and bringing Aiken County Public School District together.
Dexter Price
Aiken