Mr. Budnick’s letter on Marc. 23 commented on my earlier letter titled "Paying Attention to Admiral McCraven." In short, McCraven wrote a small piece that was highly critical of the president's firing of Joe McGuire as acting director of National Intelligence. A member of McGuire’s staff had briefed the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence about Russian meddling in the upcoming 2020 election. The president has been paranoid about Russian meddling – not because it is a direct attack on our free elections, but because it apparently was intended to aid his chances in an election, an action that he believes detracts from his victory.
I find the letter from Mr. Budnick deficient in a couple of areas.
First, McCraven was never acting director on National Intelligence, as Mr. Budnik states. The admiral spent most of his military career with the Navy SEALS.
Next, I stated that the president made bad decisions regarding several foreign policy issues. Mr. Budnick questioned my ability to make such judgements. One can become reasonably well informed about U.S. foreign policy, including the five countries I mentioned in my letter.
Using sources such as the New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post, but not Fox News, there is an abundance of solid information regarding U.S. foreign policy.
After withdrawing the U.S. from the nuclear treaty, Iran resumed its nuclear program. The president has refused to take any punitive action against the leader of Saudi Arabia for its killing and dismemberment of journalist Adnan Khashoggi in Turkey. After discussions with the leader of North Korea, the president agreed to cease the annual joint military exercises with South Korea, intended as a show of force to deter North Korean aggression.
The president received nothing in return from Kim Jong Un. After speaking with the leader of Turkey, the president moved to withdraw our forces from Syria; he then had to backtrack after hearing strong negative responses from both political parties. Finally, extensive interference by Russia in the 2016 election and again in the upcoming election is widely recognized as an attempt to aid the election of Donald Trump. These are facts Mr. Budnick seems to ignore.
Mr. Budnick questioned the motives of Rep. Adam Schiff in calling for the House Intelligence Committee hearing after the president fired McGuire as acting director of National Intelligence. Mr. Budnick stated that Schiff “continually lied about having evidence pertaining to Russian collusion during the 2016 election.”
I have no idea of Schiff's intentions, but he was not saying anything different than what was published by the U.S. intelligence community in early 2017 and was subsequently reported by the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, chaired by a Republican. To deny or ignore Russian meddling in U.S. elections is irresponsible and invites more aggressive actions by Vladimir Putin.
Frank Ruocco
Aiken